BrewDog to show World Cup games at Ellon brewery

Lovers of craft beer and football in Ellon need not worry about choosing one over the other during this year’s World Cup.

Local craft brewer, BrewDog has come to the rescue by creating dedicated FanZones within some of their UK and international bars.

In Ellon, BrewDog’s DogTap at its brewery will be showing all World Cup games from Russia in its dedicated FanZone area.

Fans will be able to enjoy favourites such as BrewDog’s Punk IPA while cheering on their teams.

Tables in the FanZones can be booked in advance by visiting www.brewdog.com/bars/uk.

The 2018 World Cup will kick-off on Thursday, June 14, and is expected to run until Sunday, July 15.