Camille leads stars in True North’s Bowie tribute

A very special tribute to the music of David Bowie is set to be a highlight of Aberdeen’s True North festival, which takes place over the weekend of September 20-23.

Irish musician, vocalist and actress Camille O’Sullivan is renowned for her theatrical performances and stunning vocals, and has created ‘Lady Stardust’, a specially curated one-night only concert at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday, September 23.

Camille will be joined for the concert by a stellar line-up up featuring Duke Special, Eliza Carthy, Kathryn Williams, Cathal Couglan, Christopher Green and Paul Noonan, plus a special performance by Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders star Aiden Gillen as they celebrate one of the most innovative, charismatic and talented musicians of all time and the writer of such iconic hits as Life On Mars, Space Oddity, Changes, Oh! You Pretty Things, Starman, Heroes and Rebel Rebel.

True North’s much-loved celebration night has been described as “a jewel of a festival show” and always leaves audiences wanting more, having in previous years paid homage to the work of Kate Bush, Neil Young and Fleetwood Mac.

Now a highly anticipated focal point of the True North programme, this year ‘Lady Stardust’ will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate one of the most illustrious songwriters in history, with Bowie’s work reimagined, reinterpreted and celebrated by top musical talent.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “This is sure to be an unforgettable evening with this fantastic line-up of top talent celebrating the music of one of the industry’s biggest stars.

“David Bowie has such a rich catalogue of amazing songs for Camille and co to explore and reimagine, and I know they’ll produce something really special for True North.”

Previously an award-winning architect and portrait painter, Irish/French Camille O’Sullivan is a singer and actress who enjoys a formidable international reputation for her interpretations of the songs of Nick Cave, Brel, Waits, Bowie, Radiohead and more.

The award-winning singer – one of the original cast members of the Olivier Award-winning La Soiree – has stunned audiences around the world with her sell-out performances including Sydney Opera House, London’s Royal Festival Hall, The Roundhouse and a show-stealing appearance on Later with Jools Holland BBC.

Recently she sold out her 10-night run at Sydney Festival where she won a prestigious Australian Helpmann Award ‘Best Performance’.

True North is Aberdeen’s music festival.

Located at the heart of the city, the festival features the contemporary music industry’s most interesting, relevant and exciting artists.

Taking place between Thursday, September 20, and Sunday, September 23, the 2018 festival features a series of unique headline performances in city centre venues; a Fringe programme of free intimate gigs across the city; a chance to be inspired by a masterclass and discussion programme; an amazing gig for kids; and an opportunity to get up close and personal with festival artists.

Among the performers taking part in True North this year are Mogwai, Glasvegas, The Magic Numbers, Tracyanne and Danny, and Mull Historical Society.

