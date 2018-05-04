Care home to host pop up history event

Residents and the team at Garioch Care Home in Inverurie will host a pop up history event for families and friends in the community next week.

Deborah Leslie, the renowned author and Doric writer and speaker will give a reading and provide insights into the Doric dialect that is the historic North-East Scots language.

Debbie Clark, Home Manager at Garioch, said: “We are very fortunate that Debbie Leslie comes to our home regularly and spends a lot of time with the residents. She is always a very welcome visitor.”

The event will run from 2pm on Thursday, May 10, at the home on Commercial Road.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

If you wish to attend please contact Anna Marie Weston on 01467 620202.