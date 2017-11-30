Care home to host Winter Market event

Residents and care staff at Garioch Care Home in Inverurie are hosting a “Magic of Christmas” event this Saturday (December 2).

Sharron Narcario manager of the home, which is run by brighterkind, said: “Around Christmas time we want to bring people together to celebrate.

"Residents, visitors and staff will enjoy Garioch’s Christmas market - come along with your family, friends and Christmas lists.

"Come and join us for our Christmas "Winter Market" at the Hopeville Social Club. Expect stalls selling all kinds of gifts and goodies!

“We welcome families and friends of our residents or anyone from the local community who just wants to come along to join the event and see for themselves what living in a care home can offer.”

Admission to the event is free and it will run from 2pm.