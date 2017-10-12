Carol concerts to raise cash for Poppyscotland

Two Christmas carol concerts are to be held at Meldrum House Country Hotel to raise funds for leading Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

The concerts, which take place on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm and 6pm, will feature the Kinloss Military Wives who will perform in the Meldrum House Ballroom.

Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows, mulled elderflower and wine, with mincemeat pies and shortbread.

Meldrum House General Manager Peter Walker said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event for such a worthwhile cause and felt this was a fitting way to kick-start the festive season here at Meldrum.

“We were keen to draw awareness to Poppyscotland and highlight the fact that the charity does events all year round and is not just focused on Remembrance Day.”

Poppyscotland North of Scotland Regional Fundraiser Frances Beveridge said: “These concerts will be a lovely way to start the festive celebrations with family or friends, and it is going to be a fantastic day with the choir singing a mixture of carols for all to enjoy.

“ As the need for our services grows so our demand increases and it is down to the generosity of the public supporting such events that means we are able support those in need of our help. It is a pleasure to be working with Peter and the team at Meldrum House, and we are already looking ahead to more events next year.”

A spokeswoman for the Kinloss Military Wives Choir said: “We have been incredibly lucky to have been involved in so many wonderful events.

“From singing at awards ceremonies in Glasgow to hitting the stage with Lulu at Eden Court in Inverness, we love to bring music to the elderly in care homes and to help local churches with restoration funds.

“Supporting local charities like Poppyscotland is an important part of what we do and we are already excited about the Christmas concerts at Meldrum House.”

Tickets for the concerts cost £20 per person and each ticket price includes a donation to Poppyscotland.

For more information about the concerts or to book tickets for the event, please contact 01651 872294, email events@meldrumhouse.com, or visit www.meldrumhouse.com.