Charity announces variety show line-up

Disability charity Leonard Cheshire has unveiled the line-up for its 60th Inverurie Variety Special.

A fantastic line-up of performers and entertainers have been gathered together for the show that will be held on Friday, October 12 at Inverurie Town Hall.

Headlining the 60th show is internationally acclaimed ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, who won “America’s Got Talent” three years ago.

He will be joined by fellow headliner, 2011 “Britain’s Got Talent” winner, Scotland’s own, Jai McDowall.

As usual with a Variety Special, there is a strong supporting cast of locally based artistes.

They include champion accordionist Wayne Robertson, Sharon Gill School of Dance, bothy ballad champion Alan Taylor, comedy duo Edie and Ethel, Aurora Production Theatre Group from Huntly, Lonach Pipe Band and Dan and Ryan from Oceans 3.

A few surprise guests will also join in with the fun.

Senior Fundraising Development Executive for Leonard Cheshire, Michael Jamieson said: “I can’t believe I’ve actually reached 60 variety specials, but I’m delighted to be staging this in support of the vital work that Leonard Cheshire does, not only here in the North East, but throughout Scotland.

“As this is a very special evening, we have the cream of local talent taking part, as well as securing top variety entertainers Paul Zerdin and Jai McDowall, so a great night of entertainment is guaranteed.

“The variety specials have always attracted a full house, so please book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the Variety Special are priced at £16 for the balcony, £14 for the stalls and are available from Michael Jamieson on 07827 996245 or email Michael.jamieson@leonardcheshire.org.

Leonard Cheshire is a leading social care provider and disability charity. Since 1948 the organisation has been delivering pioneering social care at the heart of communities across Scotland.