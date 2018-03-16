CLAN launches new fundraising event in north-east

Leading cancer support charity, CLAN Cancer Support, has launched a special event which will bring the excitement of a day at the races to the north-east in June.

CLAN at Ascot, is a new event for the charity which will see guests experience the glamour and fun of Ladies Day at Ascot within the comfort of Meldrum Country House Hotel, Oldmeldrum.

Taking place on Thursday, June 21, guests will experience all the thrills of this iconic day on the racing calendar with races being live streamed to the hotel.

Ladies and gents will be encouraged to enter into the spirit of Ladies Day at Ascot from being welcomed with a glass of Pimm’s on arrival to enjoying a two-course lunch followed by afternoon tea and live entertainment.

Fiona Fernie, CLAN Cancer Support’s head of income generation and business development, said: “We are delighted to be bringing a new and exciting event to Aberdeenshire. So many of us enjoy a trip to the races in Scotland or further afield, whether dressing up for ladies day or enjoying a day away with work colleagues or friends.

“Thanks to the support of the team at Meldrum Country House Hotel, we will be recreating the fantastic atmosphere of race day with live streaming of the adrenaline filled races and the glamour of Ladies Day all under one roof.

“The event offers something for everyone, whether you are a small group of friends looking for a day out with a difference or an organisation looking for a staff or client day out with a difference. Of course, unlike a day at the races, the weather won’t dampen the fun at CLAN at Ascot!”

Tickets for CLAN at Ascot, are priced at £75 and can be purchased via the charity’s fundraising team by calling 01224 647000 or emailfundraising@clanhouse.org