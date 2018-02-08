Concert for city band

Hear a harpsichord, musette, baroque cello, violin and more at Inverurie Music’s next concert.

Aberdeen-based baroque ensemble AB24 will perform at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 17 at 8pm.

Band members include Claire and Amanda Babington, and David Smith.

Claire and Amanda are Visiting Performance Fellows at the University of Aberdeen, and Amanda is Director of the University of Manchester Baroque Orchestra, meanwhile David is Master of Chapel and Ceremonial Music and Organist to the University.

He became assistant director of music at the University of Aberdeen in 1994.

Tickets are priced at £12/£9 concession/£1 children and students, available from Rose Lane Music and Arts, Inverurie, by calling 01467 624629 or on the door on the night.