Country Music Festival to return

The highly-anticipated Thainstone Country Music Festival will return to the Thainstone centre in June.

The two-day event will host over 30 top country and Irish music stars across two live stages, featuring headliners Ritchie Remo, John Hogan, Gary Gamble and Stephen Smyth.

Graham Fryers, Thainstone Events General Manager, said: “Thainstone Events hosts a number of well-attended country and Irish country music concerts throughout the year in the Thainstone Exchange, and we are delighted to build on the success of these shows by once again putting on a festival where guests can see all of their favourite acts in one place over the course of a single weekend.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Thainstone Centre in June.”

In addition to the musical performances, the festival will feature locally-sourced food and drink provided by the award-winning Thainstone Events kitchen, space for campervans and motorhomes with power available for those who pre-book for £15, and a free carpark with over 1,000 spaces.

Festival organiser James McGarity, said: “Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, we’re delighted to be returning to Thainstone with an extended performance schedule and even more musicians than last year. With an impressive line-up of the UK’s most popular country music acts, this festival is a must-attend for country music fans across Scotland.”

Thainstone Country Music Festival will kick-off at 8pm on Friday, June 8 and conclude at midnight on Saturday, June 9.

Tickets are available for purchase online, or by calling 01467 623760.

To see the full line-up of performers or for more information visit thainstoneevents.co.uk.