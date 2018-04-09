Country star set for return to Thainstone

Thainstone Events has announced that popular country music star Lisa McHugh will perform two back to back concerts in March 2019.

Following the success of this year’s concert at the Thainstone Exchange, Lisa McHugh will bring her tour back to Thainstone Centre on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2019.

Tickets are available from £24.50 for the concert and £40 for a two-course supper plus the show.

Thainstone Events General Manager Graham Fryers said: “We are delighted to welcome Lisa McHugh back to the Thainstone Exchange – one of Aberdeenshire’s largest event venues – and continue building on our strong reputation of hosting a wide range of popular country music nights all year round.

"Lisa’s previous sell-out event at Thainstone attracted a fantastic turnout of fans from the local community, and we encourage all interested to purchase your tickets well in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Performing top hits, such as ‘Girl with the Fishing Rod’ and ‘Hillbilly Girl’, Lisa McHugh brought her UK tour to Thainstone Centre on Saturday, March 17.

The pre-event concert dinner, catered by the award-winning restaurant Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, welcomed more than 300 guests, with 650 people attending the show in the evening making it one of the most successful country concerts hosted by Thainstone Events this year.

Other upcoming country music shows at Thainstone include Isla Grant on Saturday, April 7, Robert Mizzell and the Country Kings on Saturday, April 28, the Thainstone Country Music Festival on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 June, and the Stars of Irish Country Show on Saturday, October 6.

To book tickets visit thainstoneevents.co.uk, or call 01467 623760.