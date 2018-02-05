Disability charity announces variety show line-up

The ever popular Inverurie Variety Special in aid of Leonard Cheshire Disability Scotland will return next month.

The event is to be held in Inverurie Town Hall on Friday, March 23 at 7pm.

Alastair McDonald will perform at the show

With this particular show having the theme of “Scotch and Irish”, headlining are top Irish TV comedian Jimmy Cricket and Scotland’s own singing minstrel, Alastair McDonald.

And as usual with a Variety Special, there is a strong supporting cast of locally based artistes including young folk group The Rowies, 15-year-old bothy ballad singer Ellie Beaton, accordionist Duncan Ritchie, teenage trio Fiddlers 3, ladies singing group Albacapella, the Lawrence Dance Academy and Inverurie’s own Mitchell School of Drama.

Senior Fundraising Development Executive for Leonard Cheshire Disability, Michael Jamieson said: “I’m delighted to be staging this, my 59th Variety Special, in support of Leonard Cheshire Disability.

“We have a great line-up of local talent in addition to Jimmy Cricket and Alastair McDonald, so a great night of entertainment is guaranteed.

“The variety specials have always attracted a full house and already, at this early stage, a limited number of tickets are available for the balcony. We have seats in the stalls for now though, so please book early to avoid disappointment.”

Leonard Cheshire Disability is a leading social care provider and disability charity.

Since 1948 the organisation has been delivering pioneering social care at the heart of communities across Scotland.

Tickets for the Variety Special are £12.50 for the balcony and £10 for the stalls and are available from Michael Jamieson on 07827 996245 or email Michael.jamieson@leonardcheshire.org.

You can follow Leonard Cheshire Disability Scotland on twitter at @LCDScotland.