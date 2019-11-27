Dreamgirls heading to His Majesty's in Aberdeen

Hit musical Dreamgirls, will embark on its first ever UK tour next year, stopping off at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday, November 21.

Featuring the classic songs ‘And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going’, ‘Listen’ and ‘One Night Only’, this sensational, multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Jane Spiers, said: “This incredible show is a brand new production straight from the West End, and we are honoured to be presenting the Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre next November.

"Dreamgirls really is one of the best new musicals of recent years, with outstanding music, and superb production, it’s another highlight to add to the sensational line up of shows at HMT next year.”

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar-winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6 at 9.30am, and are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree.