Drop into Festival at gardens

Two local gardens are taking part in one of Scotland’s most spectacular garden festivals.

Blossoming across the country until Sunday, March 11, the Scottish Snowdrop Festival comprises more than 50 events nationwide displaying carpets of snowdrops in their gardens and woodlands, signalling the end of winter and the promise of spring.

Aberdeenshire venues taking part in the festival include Bruckhills Croft at Rothienorman and Fyvie Castle woods.

Organised by garden tourism organisation Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland and Scotland’s Garden Scheme, many gardens and woodlands are open especially for the festival and can be entered for a small ticket price, a donation or for free.

From February 11 to March 11, visitors can see the collection of over 320 named snowdrops at Bruckhills Croft, featured on Beechgrove Garden in 2017, arranged in small groups throughout the garden.

The woods at Fyvie Castle are a carpet of white between mid-January and late February and visitors can enjoy a colourful walk round the stunning policies and loch but the castle and tearoom will still be closed for the season.

Now in its 12th year, the Snowdrop Festival aims to encourage locals and tourists alike to enjoy the wonders of Scotland’s gardens during the snowdrop flowering period.