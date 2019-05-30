Award-winning Larry Dean bring ‘Bampot’ show to Aberdeen

Award-winning comedian Larry Dean will be at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Monday, June 3, with his latest show ‘Bampot’.

Since being crowned Scottish Comedian of The Year at just 23, Larry’s star has continued to rise and rise.

His 2015 debut Edinburgh Fringe show ‘Out Now!’ received widespread critical acclaim, as well as a Foster’s Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer.

Following his Edinburgh success, Larry took the show to London in January 2016 for a series of packed out performances at London’s Soho Theatre, and then to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival where he was one of the stand-out performers on the Allstars Supershow Opening Night Gala.

Larry returned to Edinburgh in August 2016 with his eagerly awaited new show ‘Farcissist’, for which he won the Amused Moose Comedy Award for Best Show.

He subsequently took the show on a UK-wide tour and to Melbourne Comedy Festival.

2017 saw Larry bring new show ‘Fandan’ to Edinburgh for a sell-out run, accruing a series of four and five-star reviews and consequently taking the show on a sell-out UK and International tour.

In 2018 Larry Dean took his latest show, Bampot, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where he was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show 2018.

Larry’s broadcast credits include Comedy Central UK’s ‘Comedy Central at the Comedy Store’ and ‘Roast Battle’ as well as BBC 2’s ‘Live At The Apollo’ and ‘Mock the Week’.

He has performed stand-up on ‘Live From The BBC’ on BBC2, having already appeared twice on BBC Presents: Best Of The Edinburgh Festival and Live From the Comedy Store for Comedy Central. He has also performed on ITV2’s ‘Elevenish’ and on Radio 4’s ‘Don’t Make Me Laugh’.

Larry Dean: Bampot is at Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, on Monday, June 3. For tickets, go to Aberdeen Performing Arts