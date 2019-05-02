Drum Castle to host Minival’s third Castle Party

Following the success of their last two festivals at Kincardine Castle, the team behind Minival is preparing to present the third castle party in three years.

This year’s festival will take place at the 700-year-old Drum Castle, Drumoak, on Saturday, May 11, from noon to 11pm.

One of Scotland’s oldest tower houses, the castle was once owned by Scotland’s famous warrior and king, Robert the Bruce.

House, techno and disco will soundtrack May’s event, which boasts various music arenas featuring world-class DJs, in addition to local street food vendors including Pig Wings & Pizza Box, boutique bars and bespoke sound systems.

Musical acts to be featured will include Bicep Henrik, Schwarz Job Jobse, Moxie Minival, Residents and more.

Minival has been hosting parties in and around Aberdeen since it was first established over 11 years ago – organising almost 100 events.

What started out as a few small parties in student halls has grown Minival into one of Aberdeen’s largest and most recognisable promoters, with parties hosted in various locations including beaches, theme parks, nightclubs, and castles across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh and London.

Tickets for the Castle Party at Drum Castle on Saturday, May 11, are available here.

The venue is easily accessed by public transport.

Minival will also be providing a bus shuttle service and taxi services on-site, with details to be announced closer to the date.