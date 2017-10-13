Exhibition in Inverurie

Eight friends who share a passion for photography are exhibiting their art throughout October at The Acorn Centre in Inverurie.

By holding the exhibition, the group hope to raise some funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

Collectively known as the F8 group Fiona Bruce, Peter Donaldson, Sandra Grant, Lorraine Heir, Peter Kent, Enid Knutton, Harry Leil and Eileen Lyle make the occasional group trip to favoured photographic spots around the North East to practice their skills.

The exhibition contains a wide range of images, mainly local but some from further afield and a diverse range of subjects.

Entry is free at the West High Street venue and the exhibition runs until Saturday, October 28.

Any donations to CLAN will be most welcome.