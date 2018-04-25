Fashion Show at Newmachar

An M&Co Fashion Show will be held at The Axis Centre in Newmachar this Friday (April 27).

The evening will begin at 7.30pm with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Summer collections.

After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on and make any purchases with 10% off.

Tickets are £5 each and are on sale now in the Inverurie M&Co store with all proceeds going to Newmachar 1st Responders/ Christmas Lights funds.

Limited tickets available and will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Refreshments will be provided.