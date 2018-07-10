Festival to stop at Haddo House

An international music festival which has become a cornerstone in the traditional arts calendar across Europe and America will host a series of events across Aberdeenshire this summer.

The North Atlantic Fiddle Convention was created by the Elphinstone Institute at the University of Aberdeen in 2001 and since its inception has travelled to Newfoundland, Ireland and Northern Ireland, and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

A ‘days oot’ bus tour will run to Haddo House on Friday, July 13, departing from the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen at 9.30am.

This fascinating tour celebrates the life and music of Peter Milne and Hector McAndrew, and includes a visit to Peter Milne’s grave, a tour of Fyvie Castle where lunch will be provided at the cafe at a special rate, and a visit to Aikey Brae Stone Circle.

Stay at Haddo for workshops and/or tour or continue on for a tea and scone stop at Pitmedden Gardens.

Dinner will be available to purchase at Haddo House cafe before the Concert ‘NAFCo at Haddo House’ in the evening.

The concert will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm and entry is priced at £12/£10.

The historic and beautiful surrounds of Haddo House will feature another fantastic night, hosted by Tarland fiddler Paul Anderson.

The line-up will include musicians and dancers from Ireland, and Cape Breton, as well as Europe’s foremost Indian violinist, Jyotsna Srikanth, who has played on more than 250 Bollywood soundtracks, and is just as likely be found reveling in raga rotations or jamming in free jazz, often marrying the two.

The evening will also feature the Scottish premier of Koterana (the New Zealand Maori name for Scotland), a new musical journey by Scottish fiddler Iain Fraser, and performed by musicians from the NAFCo community.

The Haddo House Tearoom will be open throughout the day and for pre concert light meals and snacks up until 7pm.

As demand may be high, you are encouraged to book in advance, either on (01651) 851440 or HaddoHouse@nts.org.uk

For more information about the festival visit www.northatlanticfiddle.com.