Full programme for Haddo Arts Festival

The Aberdeen Artists’ Society will host its first ever exhibition at Haddo House next month.

The exhibition has been organised in partnership with the National Trust of Scotland and will run from Saturday 6 to Saturday 20 October as part of the Haddo Arts Festival.

It will feature the work of over 50 artists including paintings, prints, textiles, sculpture, installations and film.

It forms a key part of a diverse festival programme that encompasses drama, comedy, poetry and music.

Margaret Preston, Jane Hislop and Rod Scott are the curators of “Experimental use of space”, an exhibition of 3D work the society will installing in and around the Haddo courtyard.

Rod said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to use a special unique space to show contemporary sculpture, installations and film responding to Haddo House and its history.

“Susie Hunt, founder of North East Open Studios (NEOS), is coordinating a show of selected paintings and prints in the Haddo Hall and we are very grateful for the support Apache North Sea is providing to the artists during the festival.”

Festival chairman, David Dryer, said: “This distinctively different exhibition updates Haddo’s links with the visual arts in a way that builds on its artistic past.

“James Giles, a famous Scottish painter, co-founded the Aberdeen Artists Society in 1827 with noted architect, Archibald Simpson.

“In Victorian times, Giles helped the fourth Earl of Aberdeen design the landscape at Haddo as well as recording it in sketches and paintings.

“Archibald Simpson’s connections date back to 1822, when he was commissioned to carry out architectural alterations, so we are delighted to revive, re-invigorate and update Haddo’s historic connection with current members of the Aberdeen Artists’ Society.”

For more information about the Haddo Arts Festival visit www.haddoarts.com.