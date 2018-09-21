Fun for the family at Golf Club

Oldmeldrum Golf Club will host a Family Fun Day this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 23 from 10am to 4pm.

On the day there will be a full programme of golf and other various activities for all ages.

For the golfers, there will be an 18-hole 4-ball Open Competition with tee times available between 8am and 2pm. Entry is £30 per team of four and there are 18 holes of play on the welcoming, beautifully-presented Oldmeldrum course. The entry fee includes a burger afterwards and there is a prize to be won on each of the 18 holes. To book a tee time either use the BRS reservation system or call Hamish Love on 01651 873555.

For non-golfers and golfers alike, there will be Crazy Putting and Driving Range Chipping Competitions as well as a Beginner’s Introduction to Golf on the driving range.

Petanque will also be available on the new pistes laid out by the Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group, and there will also be a kids’ magic show and bouncy castle.

Special offers on golfing and social memberships of the Oldmeldrum Club will be available on the day which will close with the Prize Giving and Raffle Draw at 6pm.

Parking and entry is free so head along and join the fun.