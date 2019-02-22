Get On The Bus to Gardening Scotland 2019

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Gardening Scotland, the country’s biggest gardening festival, and for gardeners in the North East it has never been easier to join in the celebrations.

For the first time since the event was launched in 2000, luxury coaches will whisk visitors direct to the show ground from the city.

It’s all part of the plans to help as many gardeners as possible from across Scotland take part in this year’s event.

Gardening Scotland organiser Martin Dare said: “Since the show was first launched we’ve had a large number of visitors from the north east and as part of our 20th anniversary celebrations we wanted to make it as easy, economical and environmentally-friendly as possible for them to join in the celebrations.”

This year’s show will take place from Friday, May 31 until Sunday, June 2 at The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh and luxury coaches will leave Aberdeen Bus Station at 8am on the Friday and the Saturday, picking up passengers in Dundee and Perth, and arriving at the show ground at 11.10am. The coach will depart again at 4.30pm.

All coaches will have air conditioning, reclining seats and free Wi-Fi and there will be plenty of space on board to store plants and other purchases.

Gardening Scotland 2019 will feature a dazzling line up of top nurseries from across the UK selling a wide range of plants and flowers. Experts will be on hand to offer advice on all aspects of growing and gardening and inspirational show gardens will provide lots of ideas for visitors to try out at home.

Workshops, question time sessions and talks by leading figures in the world of horticulture will all add to the experience.

But the show isn’t just for those who’ve got green fingers. It is a unique shopping event too offering exciting home and lifestyle accessories. There will be delicious food on offer as well as a theatre with lively demonstrations. Visitors can indulge themselves with a very special afternoon tea (must be booked in advance), discover more ways to help nature and cherish the planet and let children enjoy the fun in the Big Back Garden, which will have games and activities for young visitors.

It all adds up to a great day out and after enjoying everything that the show has to offer, including the Secret Gin Garden, there can be no better way to get home at the end of the day than to sit back in the comfort of Lothian Motorcoaches’ luxury transport and let someone else do the driving.

Travel and ticket packages to Gardening Scotland cost just £30 per person and are available online at www.gardeningscotland.com/travel-packages.