Groups to team up to host Inverurie Community Day

The Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie Loco Works FC and Aberdeen FC Community Trust will host the annual Inverurie Community Day at Harlaw Park this Saturday (March 24).

The Community Day raises awareness of the ‘Garioch Partnership’ that has grown from strength to strength over the past two years and has seen over 2,500 people aged from 3 to over 90-years-old participate in a variety of activities.

Since its inception in 2016, the partnership has organised a number of community activities, including a Walking for Wellness group with Fitbit device trackers, the first Over 65s sport and social activities event - the ‘Garioch Games’, Walking Football, Syrian refugee football sessions, Healthy Lifestyle Change programme ‘Football Fans in Training’ and more.

This will continue to grow as the partnership continues to go from strength to strength.

The partnership’s purpose is to engage with the harder to reach people within the Garioch community and to help members of the community feel more socially connected to others.

The Garioch Sports Centre ‘Garioch Goes Green project’ will also provide valuable support to the community day.

The Goes Green project aims to educate the community on how making small changes to their habits within the home can help them to save energy.

Stephen Boddie of Aberdeen FC Community Trust said: "Last year’s event was a huge success and we’re excited to have planned an even bigger and better event for this year.

"We love working with the local schools and getting them excited about sport, as well as raising awareness of topical issues like climate change.

"We’ve planned lots of fantastic activities and we can’t wait for the community to get involved. Inverurie Locos are having a tremendous SHFL campaign, still pushing for a top two finish, so it promises to be an exciting day all round."