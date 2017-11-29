Hogmanay gig for band

Acclaimed North East ceilidh dance band Ceilidhmor will see in the New Year at Inverurie Town Hall

Continuing with another popular and much praised family ceilidh, the talented local band will usher in the New Year with their inimitable accomplished style and much praised musicianship.

Ceilidh Mor’s Bryan Low will be on hand to call all the dances for those less sure of the steps and Keith fiddler Karin Paterson will be leading the tunes with longstanding guitarist Ian Rae.

Rhythm duties will be discharged by Oldmeldrum’s Niall Rae on bass and Sam Bidgood on drums.

Although both Niall and Sam ply their trade as professional musicians in Edinburgh, both are delighted to play the New Year in on their home turf.

Doors open at 8pm and the event will finish at 12.15am.

All are welcome to bring their own snacks and refreshments.

Tickets and further information are available from the band’s website at www.ceilidhmor.com.

Tickets are priced £28 for adults and £14 for under 16s.

Ticket numbers are limited to allow space for dancing and have always sold out so get yours today to avoid disappointment.