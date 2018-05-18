Holby City star joins HMT panto line-up

Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre has announced West End and television leading man Lee Mead will star as the dashing Prince in this year’s must-see pantomime, Snow White.

Lee will star alongside returning HMT favourites Alan McHugh and Jordan Young, in the panto from Saturday, December 1.

Lee said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Alan and Jordan and all the team at the annual HMT Panto in Aberdeen this year. I'm really looking forward to coming to a Theatre that's renowned for having such fantastic audiences and a city that I'm very much looking forward to exploring over Christmas. I can't wait to get started.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive Jane Spiers said: “We are so excited to welcome Lee Mead to HMT this year for our wonderful pantomime, Snow White.

“Lee certainly fits the bill as a dashing prince – he will bring a wealth of experience and star quality to the stage and it will be a joy to see him alongside the much-loved comedy dream team of Jordan and Alan.”

Alan will star as Nurse Nellie MacDuff. The Taggart, Limmy’s Show and Take the High Road star has also appeared on stage in I Dreamed a Dream and Sunset Song.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs marks Alan’s 14th HMT pantomime, which he will once again write, in addition to penning the scripts for Qdos Entertainment’s numerous pantomimes which will be seen across the UK by hundreds of thousands of festive theatregoers this year.

Joining him as Muddles will be Scot Squad and River City star Jordan Young. Jordan’s television appearances include Doctors, Law & Order, Doors Open and Garrow’s Law.

On stage, Jordan has appeared in a wide range of productions, including leading roles in Shakespeare at the Edinburgh Royal Lyceum and comedies up and down the country.

Snow White will be brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

There’ll be a magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation as audiences outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this glittering festive treat for all ages.

Staged once again by Qdos Entertainment, the team behind the HMT annual pantomime for the last 17 years, Snow White will feature all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Aberdonian audiences have come to expect in a fantastic production of the well-loved fairy tale.

Tickets and dates are available online from aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at the Box Offices at HMT and The Lemon Tree, or by phone on (01224) 641122.