Inverurie store to host Fashion Show

An evening of fashion and fundraising will be held at M&Co in Inverurie next week.

The Market Place store will host a Fashion Show in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Wednesday, September 26, at 7pm.

The event will showcase highlights from the M&Co Transitional 18 collections.

After the show, those who attend can browse their favourite items up close and receive 10 per cent off purchases.

Tickets for the event are £6 each on sale now in the Inverurie M&Co store, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Refreshments will be served on the night.