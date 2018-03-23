Laughs guaranteed as Comedy Festival returns

Some of the most popular stand-up comedians from the UK and around the world will make their way to the Granite City later this year for the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

Launched by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, the festival will be held from Thursday, October 4 to Saturday, October 13.

Irish comedian David ODoherty

The ten-day festival will feature national and international comedians who will perform throughout the city centre.

American stand-up comedian Reginald D. Hunter and Irish comedian David O’Doherty are the first acts to be announced by festival organisers.

Reginald D. Hunter, one of the UK’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality, will open the festival at The Tivoli Theatre on Thursday, October 4.

He will return to Aberdeen this autumn following an 80-date tour of the UK and Ireland and a twentieth year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

International award-winning Irish comedian David O’Doherty, winner of Best International Comedian at the 2014 Sydney Comedy Festival, will close the festival, also at The Tivoli Theatre, on Saturday, October 13.

David has appeared on BBC2’s Live At The Apollo and Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He will perform his new show, ‘YOU HAVE TO LAUGH,’ which is made up of talking and songs played on an electric keyboard.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at Aberdeen Box Office at 10am on Friday, March 23 and are priced at £19 plus booking fee.

In 2017, thousands flocked to Aberdeen Comedy Festival shows with audiences increased by 30 percent compared to the debut festival in 2016.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We’re delighted to launch Aberdeen Comedy Festival for 2018 following its tremendous success over the last two years.

“It has really captured the imagination and people have turned out in large numbers for shows across the city centre which has had a positive impact on businesses in the area.

“Reginald D. Hunter and David O’Doherty are two of the biggest names on the stand-up comedy circuit and who will attract large crowds.

“As well as Aberdonians, we’ve welcome people from the wider north-east area and beyond who are keen to see their favourite comedians perform on stage.

“Our aim is to continue to develop Scotland’s third largest and fastest growing comedy festival which will provide the best comedy for both residents and visitors to Aberdeen to enjoy right here on our doorstep.”