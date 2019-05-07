Lewis Capaldi adds Aberdeen date to 2020 tour

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has added an Aberdeen date to his upcoming UK & Ireland arena tour.

Capaldi will play to crowds at the North-East’s brand new events venue, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Around two years on from his debut live performances and occupying the number one spot on the official UK Charts for seven weeks with his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’, Capaldi is one of the most popular musicians of the moment.

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment at TECA, said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming Lewis Capaldi to Aberdeen at such a high point in his career.

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring a Scottish success such as Capaldi to Aberdeen, he’s one of the the hottest acts in the UK today and we’re sure he’ll be well received by all on his debut Aberdeen arena performance.”

“Lewis’ original tour dates sold out within 10 minutes, so we expect tickets to go fast for this one!”

General tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10, from TECA

Venue pre-sale tickets are available from Thursday, May 9 – sign up for access here

• Lewis Capaldi has founded an initiative ‘LIVELIVE’ with 50p from ticketing fees going towards providing a dedicated support email address and team at each venue who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns fans may have who would like to attend his March 2020 UK arena shows, including his date at TECA.