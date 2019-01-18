Look behind the scenes at Aberdeen’s iconic venues

Aberdeen’s historic Music Hall re-opened its doors in December following a two year, multi-million pound transformation, but the rich history of this iconic venue goes back decades.

Now is your chance to discover the history and learn the secrets of this beloved building while you walk through the revamped halls and famous auditorium on new guided tours announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

In the decades since it opened in 1820, the Music Hall has gained a reputation as one of the country’s finest halls, famed for its clear acoustics.

It is a national treasure with decades of wonderful history behind it, and its place at the heart of community and civic life is unassailable.

The Music Hall tours will take place on Saturday, January 26, February 2, and March 23, at 10.30am and 11.30am.

New dates have also been announced for backstage tours at His Majesty’s Theatre, offering the chance to delve into the fascinating history of the theatre on Rosemount Viaduct and discover some backstage secrets. Tours are available on January 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

The popular tours of the Edwardian theatre are 90 minutes long and are led by APA’s enthusiastic volunteers, who will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 113-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect Frank Matcham.

The tour explores the new and old sections of the city centre landmark, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Tours run from 10.30am until noon.

Places for both tours are limited to 20 per tour and can be booked through Aberdeen Box Office either online in person at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on 01224 641122.