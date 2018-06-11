Lottie to kick off festival

The first show to be performed at this year’s Garioch Theatre Festival has been announced.

‘Lottie’ will be performed on Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30 June at the Wyness Hall in Inverurie.

This will be the 10th anniversary of its first performances in 2008.

‘Lottie’ is a play with music based on the lives of real people, created by a group of almost 30 young people who range in age from nine to 23-years, in collaboration with a small team of professionals including the late Charles Barron, well known for his doric plays.

This year the script has been extended and new characters have also been added after new research was carried out.

The show will feature a cast of 30 young people from Inverurie and the surrounding area.

The production was the result of an innovative partnership between Garidge Theatre, Mitchell School of Drama and Aberdeenshire Heritage.

‘Lottie’ is based on research into the history of poorhouses in North East Scotland during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Using original records from that time, the company have created a drama inspired by some of the stories they found.

Tickets for the show are priced £10/£8 and are available from Watsons, Market Place, Inverurie or from Rhona Mitchell by calling 01467 621861.