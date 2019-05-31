Michael Buble adds Aberdeen show to 2019 tour

Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Buble has added an Aberdeen date to his ‘An Evening with Michael Buble’ tour.

Michael will play to crowds at the North-east’s brand new events venue, P&J Live, on Wednesday, November 27.

There is no better way to welcome in the festive season than to spend ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’, performing beautiful music alongside his incredible 32 piece band.

Kicking off at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, the tour will see Michael do what he does best, showcasing his trademark velvety vocals, smooth moves, charisma and charm.

Michael Bublé is without a doubt regarded as one of the best entertainers in the world.

He connects with his audience like no other performer. Whether the setting is an arena or stadium, he creates an intimate atmosphere with the audience, who he sincerely refers to as his family.

Michael returned to the stage last summer in a sold-out UK tour, with reviewers praising his “note-perfect vocals” and ability to capture and entertain the crowd.

Michael has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming the amazing Michael Buble to Aberdeen, especially around the festive season.

“Michael is exactly the calibre of artist we hoped to attract to our £333 million new venue. He’s a great performer and always loved by audiences worldwide, so we’re sure he’ll be well received by North-east fans later in the year.”

General tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 7, from P&J Live or sign up here to get exclusive access to a venue pre-sale from 9am on Thursday, June 6.