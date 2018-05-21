Monty Python songwriter to rock The Lemon Tree with The Rutles

There’s a chance to relive the heady days of Rutlemania this weekend, when The Rutles perform at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree on Sunday, May 27.

Widely known as the “Pre-Fab Four”, The Rutles have also been called a “Beatles parody group”, a charge which is sometimes strenuously denied.

The Rutles were originally formed as a spoof by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and Monty Python songwriter and Neil Innes and Monty Python’s Eric Idle for a sketch in the cult TV show ‘Rutland Weekend Television’.

The Rutles went on to star in the film ‘All You Need Is Cash (The Rutles)’, which also features cameos from George Harrison, John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, and Bill Murray. Innes appeared in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, and wrote original songs for Monty Python and the Holy Grail in his impressive and varied career, as well as voicing 80s children’s favourite Raggy Dolls.

Innes – performing as his alter ego Ron Nasty, and fellow original member John Halsey (known as Barrington Womble – or Barry Wom, for short) will be the two original members of the group taking part in the shows.

As everyone knows, two out of four isn’t bad, especially when the two in question are joined onstage by three incredibly talented musicians!

The band promise to “bring their own unique brand of musical “Pork Pies”, adding “No other “Tribute” band distributes joy or writes their own songs or tops the charts of “Make Believe” quite like these jolly foot-tapping Economists of Truth.” Their best-known songs include ‘I Must Be In Love’, ‘Cheese And Onions’, ‘Piggy in the Middle’, and ‘With A Girl Like You’.