Music stars set for Hooley in the Mart

Some of Scotland’s top musicians will perform at the Thainstone Exchange next weekend.

The ‘Hooley in the Mart’ concert will feature performances from ex-lead singer of Runrig Donnie Munro, Scottish country music superstar Ritchie Remo and internationally-acclaimed folk rock group Skerryvore.

All three acts will play back-to-back in the Thainstone Exchange on Saturday, September 15 in the first event of its kind ever hosted by Thainstone Events following from a successful Thainstone Country Music Festival hosted in June.

As well as the show concert goers can also purchase tickets for dinner catered by the award-winning Thainstone Events kitchen, serving only the best locally-sourced cuisine

Graham Fryers, General Manager of Thainstone Events, said: “We are delighted to be hosting such distinguished and successful musicians for Hooley in the Mart.

“Donnie Munro, Ritchie Remo and Skerryvore have all made names for themselves within the UK and on the international stage, and we couldn’t be more excited to have all of them performing in one night in the Thainstone Exchange.

“Thainstone Events is well-known for hosting some of the very best musical acts in the North East, and we are pleased to continue building on our strong reputation as Aberdeenshire’s premier events company by hosting fantastic concert nights such as this.

“This event is one-of-a-kind for Aberdeenshire, you won’t get to see this calibre of musical talent all under one roof anywhere else.”

Tickets for the concert are £27.50 plus booking fee or £45 for the show and supper.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.thainstoneevents.co.uk.