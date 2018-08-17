Aly and Phil support PTA

Bain and Phil Cunningham in full flow.
Bain and Phil Cunningham in full flow.

Celebrated Scottish musicians Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain will be showing off their considerable talents at Meldrum Academy on Saturday, September 15 in a concert organised by the Meldrum Academy Parent Council.

The pair have become a national institution with their incomparable mastery of fiddle and accordion, bringing excellence in traditional music to venues across the country. With over a quarter century of well-honed skills and hilarious banter that delight audiences everywhere.

The evening is always a sellout so mark the date on your calendar and get your tickets now. Available from the school office on 01651 871300, priced at £19.50.

The monies raised help with equipment for lunchtime clubs and to support some of the S5 and 6 students completing driver awareness training.