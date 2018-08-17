Aly and Phil support PTA

Celebrated Scottish musicians Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain will be showing off their considerable talents at Meldrum Academy on Saturday, September 15 in a concert organised by the Meldrum Academy Parent Council.

The pair have become a national institution with their incomparable mastery of fiddle and accordion, bringing excellence in traditional music to venues across the country. With over a quarter century of well-honed skills and hilarious banter that delight audiences everywhere.

The evening is always a sellout so mark the date on your calendar and get your tickets now. Available from the school office on 01651 871300, priced at £19.50.

The monies raised help with equipment for lunchtime clubs and to support some of the S5 and 6 students completing driver awareness training.