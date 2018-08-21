New boss for Ythan singers

The Ythan Singers have announced that Morag Simpson will take over as musical director.

Morag is a graduate of Aberdeen University and has further music qualifications from Northern College, Trinity College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music. She has 50 years of music teaching experience, and was formally Principal teacher of Music at St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen. One of her ex vocal pupils was Emeli Sande from Alford. Morag also currently conducts the Morven Singers, Kirkton Chorus, Thorngrove Singers, Coro Piccolo and Rotary Singers of Aberdeen.

The Ythan Singers are looking for new members for all parts. Rehearsals begin again on Monday, September 3 at 7.30pm in Ellon Parish Church Kirk Centre. Contact the group at ythansingers@yahoo.co.uk or Facebook @ythansingers.