Musical duo to visit Kemnay Hall

Musical duo ShooShooBaby will bring their latest show, The Great Cabaret Safari, to Kemnay Village Hall next month.

Expect vocal harmonising on a wide array of original cabaret songs and music from 1870 through to 2018.

The musical saw, Indian harmonium and toy piano are just a few of the instruments that feature in this eclectic and witty show.

ShooShooBaby have earned a reputation for their excellent singing and musicianship. They have been appreciated by audiences all over the world, serenaded royalty, and include Stephen Fry and Sir Ian McKellen among their admirers.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £9 concession, £6 for under 16s, or family tickets can be purchased for £30.

Tickets are available from The Hair Shop (01467 642177), Kemnay Library (01467 538947) and Kintore Library (01467 532605). Tickets will also be available on the door but booking is advised.