National Youth Choir of Scotland applications open

NYCoS has announced the opening of applications to its four National Choirs: National Youth Choir of Scotland (ages 16–25), NYCoS Training Choir (ages 16–19), NYCoS National Boys Choir (ages 10–16) and NYCoS National Girls Choir (ages 12–16).

In July, the National Youth Choir of Scotland travelled to Belgium to perform as part of the 100th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Passchendaele, broadcast live on the BBC and watched by over 1.3 million people.

The choir also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a fifth sellout performance, and at the BBC Proms for the third consecutive year under the baton of Sir John Eliot Gardiner. As one of the UK’s leading choirs, the National Youth Choir of Scotland was awarded with the Ensemble award from the Royal Philharmonic Society.

Christopher Bell, Artistic Director, said: “2017 saw numerous high-profile engagements and 2018 is already shaping up to be our biggest yet with national and international performances.

"I’m keen to hear young people enthusiastic about singing who would like to pursue their passion to the highest level by auditioning for one of our national choirs. Young singers often ask if they’re good enough. My reply is always that if you have a nice voice, are enthusiastic and committed, and willing to work hard, you too can sing for Scotland.”

Comprising of the most promising young singers from across the country, membership for each NYCoS Choir is granted by audition to those born, resident or studying in Scotland, or of Scottish descent.

Led by world-renowned conductor Christopher Bell, the basis of the choirs' activities stem from a week-long residential course in Edinburgh. During the residential course the repertoire is for the year ahead is learnt and choir members receive vocal tuition and singing lessons.

The deadline for applications is October 13. To apply, visit www.nycos.org.uk/joinus