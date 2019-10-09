October stories and puppets on Bennachie

Puppets made by Aberdeenshire primary school pupils will be displayed in the Bennachie Visitors Centre over the October holidays.

The puppets have been made by children at Keig, Old Rayne and Chapel of Garioch primary schools to illustrate stories about Bennachie.

They will be used in a ‘woodland stories’ event at the Centre on Saturday, October 19, when local storyteller, Grace Banks, will be taking families on a journey feasting on fantastical creatures and Bennachie beasts.

Grace is an author and storyteller who often uses nature and the outdoors in her work. The event is being hosted by the Bailies of Bennachie and Puppet Animation Scotland.

There will be three sessions: from 10am to 11am, 12noon to 1pm and 2pm to 3pm. Booking is essential through the Bennachie Centre – call 01467

681470 or email Bennachie.warden@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

The outreach officer for the Bailies of Bennahie, Fiona Cormack said: “We are delighted to be presented this event. Grace is very skilled in using

imagination to bring stories to life. She will be helped by the puppets made by primary school children some of which will be hiding in unusual places.”

"We care about Bennachie, its natural environment, history and culture - protecting this unique landscape for future generations

“The action will be happening outside (unless the weather is very bad when the sessions will be in the centre). Please wear appropriate clothing and children must be accompanied by an adult. The sessions are already proving very popular so do book to make sure there are still places.”

The event is part of 'Across the Grain' a festival of Doric and traditional music taking place across Aberdeenshire in October. For full details see:

https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/arts/whats-on/across-the-grain/