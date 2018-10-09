Opera Highlights to visit Inverurie

Scottish Opera's hugely popular Opera Highlights tour will stop by Inverurie Town Hall next week.

Director Daisy Evans' Opera Highlights features an operatic playlist from much-loved and lesser-known composers, curated by Scottish Opera's head of music, Derek Clark.

It includes favourites from Mozart and Donizetti linked by new compositions by Scottish Opera composer in residence, Samuel Bordoli, who was recently nominated in the 'One to Watch' category at the Sunday Herald Culture Awards.

Daisy said: "This evening of opera highlights conjures drama as the singers take us on a wild journey through betrayal, pain, misplaced love and home truths, revealing the intense world of opera piece by piece."

Scottish Opera's general director, Alex Reedijk, added: "Touring Scotland has been at the heart of what we do for over 30 years and Opera Highlights is the perfect show to take to smaller and more remote communities around the country as it truly has something for everyone.

"This combination of wonderful music from across the world of opera, terrific voices and a creative staging by Daisy Evans will ensure that our audiences will have an enjoyable night out."

The performance will be held on Tuesday, October 16 at 7.30pm.