Paintings and photos on display at Acorn Centre

Works by a Kemnay photographer and Inverurie artist are currently on display at the gallery in the Acorn Centre.

Ross Henderson’s photographs cover a mixture of subjects but were all taken within the north east. He is currently studying for a BA in Photography at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile Jill Betts is delighted once again to have the opportunity to exhibit some of her watercolour paintings and prints along with some photographs of Bennachie by a member of her family.

Jill paints mostly in water-based media and enjoys trying to capture on paper the beauty of nature.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, May 5.