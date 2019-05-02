Play inspiring us to follow our dreams comes to Aberdeen venue

What happens when your world is turned upside down and you have to find your own way? The stage show This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing – which is aimed at 7-12 year-olds and is at The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen on May 13 and 14 – poses that question.

On a dark and cold night, triplet sisters are abandoned in a forest by their father and three resolutions are made. The first sister walks in one direction to find purpose, the second walks the opposite way to find adventure and the third stays right where she is, believing her life should be built from this spot.

Over many years, having grown forests, baked cakes, saved villages, sang songs, crossed oceans, fought Vikings and built homes… the sisters, now women, meet back in the forest where it all started.

The tenacious trio at the heart of this contemporary fairytale inspire audiences with their determination, faith in one another and in themselves.

Directed by Jemima Levick, artistic director of Stellar Quines, a theatre company who aim to inspire excellence in women and girls, this is a story that will empower and encourage us to create our own journeys and follow our dreams.