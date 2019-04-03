Selection of work on display at Inverurie’s Acorn Centre

Emerging artist Ross Henderson is delighted to announce that he will be displaying an exhibition of his work at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie.

The exhibition comprises of three displays of differing subjects - Nature, Ruined Buildings and Seascapes.

The images are from some recently completed and continuing projects.

Ross has been a professional artist for the last three years.

He has always been keen on photography, having been given a camera at the age of 10.

He was originally an Engineer in the offshore industry, but felt the brunt of the oil price slump and decided to pursue a creative career using his talents.

Ross’ exhibition will be available to view until Saturday, April 27.

The Acorn Centre is now taking bookings for 2020. Those interested should call Acorn Gallery co-ordinator Liz Young on 01467 622889.