Shakespeare comes to Fyvie Castle

The Three Inch Fools will visit the National Trust for Scotland’s Fyvie Castle later this month with an outdoor performance of a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Three Inch Fools will perform their unique adaptation of a Shakespeare’s popular comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the gardens at Fyvie Castle on Wednesday, July 25.

This setting provides an excellent backdrop for a tale of runaway lovers, beguiling potions and a rather unfortunate individual who gets turned into a donkey!

Celine Mutch, Visitor Services Supervisor Functions & Events, Fyvie Castle said: “We look forward to welcoming fans of Shakespeare who will be able to experience this unique outdoor performance of one of the playwright’s best loved comedies in our gardens, one of 38 gardens and designed landscapes that the National Trust for Scotland cares for and protects.”

The Three Inch Fools are a motley troupe of five actors, with all manner of musical instruments, and promise to bring the magical world of the Midsummer Night’s Dream forest vividly to life in this new production with bold choreography, fast-paced character swapping and mystical sounds.