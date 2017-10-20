Shop's Christmas event to benefit local charity

A Rothienorman business is holding a Christmas event in aid of a North-east children’s charity.

Elemental Crystals will be hosting their second annual Christmas event in which money raised from a raffle will be donated to Befriend a Child.

Befriend a Child is a charity which supports disadvantaged school-aged children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Elemental Crystals is one of the North-east’s largest suppliers of holistic crystals and gemstones.

Business owner, Joss Rushton, said: “Befriend a Child has a special connection to my family and does great work in the community.

“I am thrilled to be able to support their work with my Christmas event.”

In addition to viewing the vast stock range available, Daniella Clark of North-east holistic therapies business Of Earth and Angels will be offering New Paradigm Energy taster sessions and Angel Card readings. There will also be a raffle in which the donated prize is a large amethyst geode.

Holistic crystals and gemstones are said to connect with the energy within a person’s body to provide remedies for ailments including fatigue, lack of concentration, clarity of mind, and stress or anxiety.

Joss hopes that the event can expose these benefits to more people, saying: “My hope is to connect more people to the power of crystals and gemstones, while also supporting a fantastic charity too. And with Christmas coming up, they are a beautiful and special gift idea.”

The free event will be held on Thursday, November 23 from 10am-8pm at the stores premises, 9 Fraser Court, Rothienorman, near Inverurie.

There will be a 20% discount in store and online available throughout the day.