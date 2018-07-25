Showcase at Town Hall

The Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts will bring an evening of entertainment to Inverurie next week.

The Inverurie Showcase Evening will include international dance and song with companies from home and abroad.

Come along and see the showcase of talent, culture and the exciting collaborations of the festival participants.

The Inverurie show will feature the Poloit children’s choir from Russia, Potoki dance group of Ukraine, Ulysses Dancers from Australia, KalaSangam Aberdeen Dance and more.

The Showcase Evening will be held at Inverurie Town Hall on Tuesday, July 31.

The show is expected to run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

For more information please see the Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts Facebook page.