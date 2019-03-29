Street Food event at Inverurie

The Street Food Syndicate will be bringing a pop-up event to Inverurie town centre tomorrow (Saturday, March 30).

Running from 12pm to 7pm across from the Town Hall, the event will feature delicious food and drink made by five local businesses who make up The Street Food Syndicate.

Enjoy a wood-fired pizza from Pizza Box, slow smoked meats from Smoke and Soul, fusion tacos by Maço, award-winning ice cream by Tricycle Catering, and wash it all down with prosecco and beers from Art Deco Prosecco.

The event is free and all are welcome to come along.

For more details find 'The Street Food Syndicate' on Facebook.