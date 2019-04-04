Tailor of Inverness stage show tours Aberdeenshire

Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Mateusz Zajac, The Tailor of Inverness – the universally acclaimed international hit play, written and performed by Matthew Zajac – is touring Scotland and several venues in Aberdeenshire.

The Tailor of Inverness is one of the most widely travelled and highly praised Scottish theatre productions of the last decade.

It premiered at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms in 2008 and was an instant success. Since then it has been performed worldwide, touring Scotland five times, Ukraine, Sweden and Ireland twice, Denmark, Wales, Poland, Germany, Australia and the USA.

Awards for the production include The Stage Award for Best Solo Performer 2008, Scotsman Fringe First, Holden Street Theatres Award and Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland Best Actor 2009 (Matthew Zajac).

Inspired by the life of Matthew’s father, it is the story of a boy who grew up on a farm in Galicia (Eastern Poland, now Western Ukraine) and became a tailor in Inverness, and how a life and an identity can be reconstructed.

The tailor’s life spanned most of the 20th century, and the journey he took was made by thousands of Poles during the Second World War.

His was a forced migration across many borders, subject to the brutal vagaries of war – “I come from the Soviets and the Nazis. I come from a farm, from the forests and fields of green Ukraine, from the resettlement camps of Germany, from the beaches of the Adriatic, from the grimy streets of Glasgow and the cool air of Inverness.”

The Tailor of Inverness is at Tullynessie & Forbes Hall, Alford, on Wednesday, April 17; Johnshaven Village Hall on Friday, April 19; and The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Sunday, April 21. See NEAT Shows for tickets to the first two venues, and Aberdeen Performing Arts for The Lemon Tree.