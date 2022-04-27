Aberdeenshire Philosophy Cafe event in Inverurie

The Philosophy Cafe is being held in the Acorn Centre, Inverurie West church.

Following a successful ‘in person’ event at Stonehaven library, the organisers are looking forward to the May café in Inverurie.

This will take the form of an in person discussion led by Dr Mauro Manassi of The University of Aberdeen. The topic is titled: “how do we perceive a coherent visual world?”

The café will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at 7pm in t he Acorn Centre , Inverurie West church.

All are welcome. No previous experience required

Come along and join us for coffee and a chat.

For more information visit the website www.the philosophycafe.org or contact the organisers at [email protected]é.org.