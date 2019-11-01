'An Aberdeenshire Perspective' at gallery

A north east gallery is to host an exhibition in celebration of all things Aberdeenshire.

Country Frames Gallery at Leslie, Insch, will host 'An Aberdeenshire Perspective', an exciting and varied exhibition of fine art and crafts from artists whose work is inspired by this the region.

The exhibition will open with a Charity Preview Afternoon this Sunday (November 3) from 2pm to 4pm which will include fundraising for SCAA (Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance) who are working towards HELIMED79, a second air ambulance to be based in Aberdeen.

A fantastic collection of paintings, prints, ceramics, glass, textiles and sculpture will be in the gallery.

Included in the exhibition is original paintings by Roy Benzies, Jodie Bews, Mary Black, John Clelland, Kymme Fraser, Jane McMillan, Donald Murray, Julia Nicholson, Roselyne O’Neill, Katy Rewston and Ian Riach.

Also on display will be Textiles by Laura of Sew Bleck, Ceramics by Fiona Leask of FiFi’s Pottery, Stained Glass & Mosaics from Roselyne, Jewellery from Lorna Purvis and Limited Edition Digital Prints from Letitia Smith Burnett.

The exhibition will run from Sunday, November 3 to Saturday, December 28.

Country Frames Gallery is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm but will extend its opening hours for the Charity Preview afternoon of ‘An Aberdeenshire Perspective’ to include Sunday, November 3 from 2pm to 4pm.

During the exhibition Country Frames Gallery will continue to have its usual wide range of art, craft and cards available.