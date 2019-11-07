Artist to visit Inverurie

An international artist who is known for her highland cow artwork is to visit Inverurie next weekend to attend an exclusive event organised by Gallery i.

Jennifer Hogwood will unveil a new collection of limited editions and originals at the event, which is open to the public.

Artwork "My Heart's For Moo"

Guests will get a chance to meet the artist in person and hear the story behind "The McMoos”, which have become her signature pieces.

Based in Poole, Dorset, Jennifer draws her inspiration from the countryside around her home. Having a love for animals, the self-taught artist uses animals as the centre-point for much of her work.

Kim Curson, joint-partner of Gallery i, who is organising the event, said: “Jennifer’s work is incredible; she uses colour in such a distinctive way to create artwork which is quite magical.

"She has a big following in art circles, so it’ll be great to have her here and to give locals the opportunity to meet her.

Artwork "Pretty Little Moo"

"We only have around 100 tickets available, so we’re expecting a sell-out. It should be a great event and we hope it will inspire more people into the world of art.”

The event will be hosted between 2-4pm on Saturday, November 16 at Gallery i, an art gallery and café in the town, which is based at Garioch Shopping Centre on Constitution Street.

Tickets are free, but should be reserved in advanced through Gallery i directly or via Eventbrite.

For more information visit www.galleryi.co.uk.