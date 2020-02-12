Bryan Adams announces Aberdeen gig

Bryan Adams is heading for Aberdeen.

The Canadian rocker has announced that his only Scottish concert will be at P&J Live on Friday, May 8.

It will be the singer-songwriter’s first appearance in the city since 2011.

Louise Stewart, P&J Live’s head of entertainment, said: “Bryan Adams is a household name and we are extremely excited for Aberdeen to be the only Scottish date he will be performing.

“Last time he was in Aberdeen, he wowed fans with his incredible energy, and we can’t wait for another night of epic songs to sing along to.”

The Shine A Light tour will include tracks from the new album and old favourites.

General tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 14, available from pandjlive.com.